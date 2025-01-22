How to avoid frozen pipes in frigid weather — and what to do if you can't

It is bitterly cold outside. Sub-zero temperatures are exposing tri-state residents to frigid weather and the associated risks. Frozen pipes are one of them. Homeowners are responsible for protecting theirs, along with the meters.

New York City officials explain how to prevent your pipes from bursting.

How to avoid frozen pipes and meters

Repair broken and cracked windows, doors, and walls

Install storm windows on basement windows

Tightly close doors and windows to the outside

Insulate outside walls

Eliminate drafts from crawl spaces

Turn off the water to outside faucets, remove hoses, and drain the pipes

Ask your local plumbing supplier about materials to insulate pipes and meters

Take extra care to ensure your meter is insulated if it is installed in an unheated garage

Insulate the wall and open cabinets if pipes or meters are in a closed cabinet against an outside wall to allow warmer air to reach them

Arrange to have someone turn on a faucet periodically if you are going to be out of town during cold weather.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What to do if your pipes freeze