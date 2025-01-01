Gusty, chilly afternoon on tap for New Year's Day in the tri-state

Strong, gusty winds are forecast to hit the tri-state Wednesday afternoon leading MTA Bridges and Tunnels to put some restrictions on trucks on New York City bridges.

Winds will go from breezy on Wednesday to gusty as the day goes on. A wind advisory is in place for the region through Thursday at 10 p.m. with winds predicted to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected.

As a result, MTA Bridges and Tunnels is restricting empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks from using the city's seven bridges starting at 3 p.m. and running through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The bridges include:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Marine Parkway Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Wednesday will be mostly dry outside of an occasional sprinkle or light shower.

Temperatures could dip into the 30s this evening and wont get back into the 40s for a week and a half.

Storm Team 4 continues to watch the chance for some light snow on Monday, but the latest models continue to show any snow will be mainly south of the city.