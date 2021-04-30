Storm Team 4

Dangerous Winds Up to 60 MPH Trigger Warnings for Tri-State Area Friday

Strong winds up to 60 mph are expected to threaten the tri-state area on Friday, Storm Team 4 says.

As the rain has moved out, the winds roll in and High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been ordered for the entire region. Dangerous wind gusts are could cause problems for commuters by the afternoon.

The New York City Department of Buildings on Thursday cautioned property owners and workers to secure their equipment ahead of the potential winds.

Temperatures will also be cooler Friday, with highs in the mid 60s, but even colder by Saturday morning when wind chills will be near freezing or below.

Fortunately, we recover nicely in the afternoon and will be better off by Sunday with highs in the 70s. Showers are expected to return Monday.

