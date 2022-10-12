Storm Team 4

Damaging Winds, Flash Floods Eye NYC Area Thursday; Yankees Game May Be Ugly

At this point, it doesn't look good for tomorrow's Yankee game

Enjoy Wednesday's mild October weather, because we've got clouds and rain on deck -- and the latter could put a damper on the Yankees' next playoff game.

Thursday's morning commute is expected to be dry, but showers and storms begin to move in from eastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley area by midday. Periods of heavy rain will be blasting the city by the time the evening commute rolls around, and a few thunderstorms are likely. Flash floods and gusty, damaging winds appear to be the main threats.

Breaking Down Thursday's Weather Threats

New York City is outside the severe weather risk zone at this point, but much could change over the next day, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest developments. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

weather threat
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the severe weather risk.
Here's a look at the tri-state flood threat for Thursday.

The Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx at 7:37 p.m. ET Thursday and it doesn't look great weather-wise. We're looking at the potential for thunderstorms at first pitch, and while that risk lessens over the course of the evening, it should stay damp through the seventh-inning stretch and for fans on their way home afterward.

The Aaron Judge-led playoff team leads the Guardians in the series 1-0.

Storm Team 4
The forecast for the Yankee game doesn't look great.

Skies should clear by midnight, with sunshine returning Friday amid temps in the mid-60s to kick off a good start to the weekend. Picture-perfect weather looks to be on tap for Saturday, too, before the next chance of rain arrives Sunday.

10-Day Outlook

Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the 10-day forecast.

