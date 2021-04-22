Confirmed Tornado Touched Down in New York During Wednesday's Powerful Storms

What to Know A tornado touched down in New York during the line of powerful thunderstorms that moved through the tri-state Wednesday afternoon

A tornado touched down in New York during the line of powerful thunderstorms that moved through the tri-state Wednesday afternoon.

The EF-1 tornado touched down at 2:49 p.m. just south of the Dutchess County town of Amenia, close to the Connecticut border, and moved northeast through the town, according to the National Weather Service in Albany — which had issued a tornado warning for that time.

The tornado started near the intersection of Powder House Road and Ohandley Drive, causing sporadic damage in its path — including a home that sustained partial roof damage and had a 2x4 and a tree branch blown into one of its exterior walls.

🌪️ Here's the path that Amenia tornado took. Was only on the ground for 2 minutes yesterday afternoon. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/bw7qXxqhmE — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 22, 2021

Nine homes in all were damaged, which featured wind speeds up to 100 mph as it traveled just over half a mile in about two minutes, the National Weather Service said. It subsided at 2:51 p.m. near the intersection of Mechanic Street and East Main Street in the town, ripping the roof off a nearby restaurant.

The tornado then moved over into Litchfield County, Connecticut, where it was an EF-0 storm, still producing winds strong enough to cause damage.

That same line of storms wasn't nearly as damaging further south in and around the city, but still triggered booming thunder across much of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut. Parts of NYC were blasted with hail as they threatened the entire area with destructive winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Pea-sized hail was reported in Brooklyn as the storms approached, while larger hail was spotted in Manhattan.

Sound up to hear the hail pinging off a building in Tribeca. #NYwx #NYC https://t.co/n9aDQkg3rJ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 21, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for virtually the entire tri-state area by mid-afternoon as wild winds downed trees in parts of Ulster County and elsewhere. The worst of the storms moved out of the tri-state by 6 p.m.

Most spots in and around the city were in the "more likely" zone for severe weather risk, which was elevated Wednesday morning ahead of the storms. They started to move in shortly after lunchtime and will continue to hit parts of the tri-state area until about 6 p.m.

After a blustery Thursday that made it feel even colder than the temperatures that only hit the mid 40s, the weather looks to bounce back a bit ahead of the weekend. Temps are expected to climb back to the mid-60s as the sun starts to come out on Friday. By Saturday, temperatures will be near 70 again ahead of another drizzly threat Sunday.

