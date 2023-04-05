Powerful Storms Eye NYC Area Tomorrow; Winds Target Tornado-Reeling NJ

What to Know Expect cooler, cloudier and drizzly weather as Passover begins Wednesday evening

We're looking at near-record heat but thunderstorms for the Mets' Home Opener Thursday

Easter weekend still looks spectacular

More severe weather is eyeing the tri-state area on the heels of a weekend that saw violent thunderstorms trigger multiple tornadoes in New Jersey and lightning strike the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

First up, the onshore flow returns Wednesday, along with fog, drizzle and a cooler feel. That continues all day.

On Thursday, we expect near-record temperatures in the 70s and even low 80s in spots.

Central Park and LaGuardia both have an outside shot to beat the daily temperature highs for April 6. Both records date back to 1947 and sit at 79 and 80, respectively, compared with their forecasts of 77 and 76 degrees Thursday.

That heat helps to prime the atmosphere for strong-to-severe thunderstorms later in the day.

Storm Team 4 Here's Thursday's outlook.

At this point, it looks like 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the riskiest window. Damaging winds are the main threat from this system at this point, though much can change. Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest weather developments.

The entire tri-state area is at risk for potentially severe weather, though the damaging wind threat intensifies south of the city, where multiple communities are still struggling to clear debris from Saturday's tornadoes. Straight-line winds are possible with the storm but no widespread tornado threat, as was the case over the weekend, is expected.

Hail is also possible, but less likely.

What's Next? Check Out the 10-Day Forecast

Temperatures plunge again once the system moves out, but we should still see highs in the low 60s for what should be a largely sunny Good Friday. Temps dip a bit cooler Saturday, but the sun holds -- and it'll hold for Easter Sunday, too.

We've got gorgeous weather to kick off the start of next week, with mostly sunny skies and temps approaching 70.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.