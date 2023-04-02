Lightning Strikes One World Trade Center During Saturday Night Storms

Lightning lit up the sky Saturday night as a line of thunderstorms sped through New York City.

The storms started to move into the metro area not long after 7 p.m., marking a noticeable shift from the sunny afternoon and accompanying temps reaching 70 degrees.

Bright flashes of lightning erupted across the Manhattan skyline with booming thunder crackling shortly behind. There were no immediate reports of any damage around the city.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for virtually the entire tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City.

Getty Images HOBOKEN, NJ - APRIL 1: Lightning bolts strike One World Trade Center in New York City as it fans out over the Hudson River and Jersey City, New Jersey during a thunderstorm on April 1, 2023, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Further south, winds created more problems for New Jerseyans up and down the state. Power was knocked out to thousands and countless tree branches were knocked down, taking a few powerlines with them.

Officials are expected to visit storm damage in Monmouth County to determine whether a tornado may have hit.