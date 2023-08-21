These are the hottest and coolest neighborhoods in NYC, according to data

We all know how hot New York City can get in the summer. But it turns out, some spots are decidedly hotter than others.

Global sustainability consultant Arup designed a digital solution called the Urban Heat Snapshot, which uses artificial intelligence and satellites to map out temperatures in cities around the world: Cairo, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York City.

The tool found that each of the cities has an "urban heat island" effect — meaning there's a lack of land cover and more concrete, which absorbs heat and in turn can send temperatures even higher.

So where in the five boroughs do temperatures get the highest thanks to that effect? For that, you'll have to listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda and go up "In the Heights."

Washington Heights was named the hottest neighborhood in the city, temperature-wise. It was found to be 90% concrete and only 3% vegetation.

Compare that to the coolest spot in the city: Ferry Point Park, in the Bronx. By having 77% vegetation in addition to its location right on the water, it was found to be about eight degrees cooler than Washington Heights.