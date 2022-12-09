Snow Is On Tap for the Weekend: See Where Is Most Likely to See Higher Amounts

Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some.

Some areas near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season by the end of the weekend, though it won't hit everybody.

Temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.

The weather-maker arrives in the tri-state area Sunday night into Monday — a weak, low-pressure system that will run into cold air and bring us a taste of winter.

New York City, Long Island and coastal areas should see mostly rain from the approaching system, but a few snowflakes could mix in overnight Sunday night to early Monday morning as temperatures drop. The more distant suburbs, however, could pick up a few inches of snow.

Storm Team 4

In the Hudson Valley, Catskills, northwestern New Jersey and western Connecticut can expect mainly snow – to the tune of up to 3 inches between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

No alerts have been issued yet, but don’t be surprised to see Winter Weather Advisories issued on Saturday for Sunday’s system.

The wintry mix moves out early Monday, yielding to some drizzle. Chilly but dry weather will take over through mid-week, with a morning freeze possible on Tuesday morning.

More rain and showers could be in the mix for late next week as well, particularly for late Thursday into Friday. Check out your updated 10-day outlook below.