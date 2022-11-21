Buffalo

Biden Taps FEMA After Worst NY Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 77 Inches on Buffalo

The snowstorm was at least the worst in New York state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet of snow over the course of three days

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 6 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the lake-effect snowstorm Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and 72 inches in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.

“We are finally dry,” weather service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.

A driving ban had been lifted for most areas affected by the storm by Monday morning, but schools remained closed in Buffalo and nearby towns. The snowstorm was at least the worst in New York state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet of snow over the course of three days.

Jurkowski said snowfall totals for this storm were still being tabulated Monday.

Buffalo is getting hammered by lake-effect snow -- and it can be quite heavy. Orchard Park, where the Bills play, already has 3 feet (36 inches). The average wait of that amount of fresh snow on your roof is 22,000 pounds -- so six compact SUVs parked on your roof. Here are more tidbits from Storm Team 4's Matt Brickman.

Do you know how heavy that stuff gets? Fresh snow is one thing. Old snow is another.

We crunched some numbers using estimates of snow weights and vehicles from various sources. Check out the equivalents of the average weight of a foot and more of old snow on your roof.

  • Average weight of 12" of fresh snow on a roof: 7,000 pounds = 2 compact SUVs parked on the roof
  • Average weight of 24" of fresh snow on a roof: 15,000 pounds = 4 compact SUVs parked on the roof
  • Average weight of 36" of fresh snow on a roof: 22,000 pounds = 6 compact SUVs parked on the roof
  • Average weight of 48" of fresh snow on a roof: 30,000 pounds = 9 compact SUVs parked on the roof

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BuffaloStorm Team 4severe weatherSNOWBuffalo Bills
