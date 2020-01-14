Significant Storm Likely This Weekend, Then Comes Deep Freeze

What to Know Expect temperatures to hover between the high 40s and low 50s through Thursday; a cold front moves in Friday

Temperatures swing below freezing and a significant storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow and rain over the weekend

An approaching cold front is expected to keep temperatures quite low -- in the low 30s and high 20s -- through much of next week

The rollercoaster continues.

It'll stay fairly mild through the next few days -- with temperatures hovering between the high 40s and low 50s amid a mix of rain and sun -- but then, once again, temperatures are set to plunge. After a day around 47 degrees Thursday we should see temps swing to a high below freezing Friday.

It'll be sunny out, but lingering strong winds from Thursday will make it feel much colder than the 31-degree high anticipated for Friday.

Then we might see some snow. A significant storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to the tri-state area over the weekend. At this point it's too early to tell how much accumulation we may see Saturday; the precipitation is expected to begin as snow and transition to rain as highs creep slightly above freezing to around 37 degrees. The mercury inches up a bit higher to near 40 on Sunday but gusty winds will make it feel chillier.

Then we're back below freezing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The wild weather continues a volatile pattern that saw record warmth across much of the region last week -- people walking around in shorts and T-shirts Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies. Right now, it appears the cold front approaching later this week will keep temperatures consistently cold -- low 30s and even high 20s -- through the better part of next week.