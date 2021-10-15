Severe Storms Threaten to Bring Strong Winds, Lightning to Tri-State Saturday P.M.

A line of strong storms could bring severe thunderstorms featuring gusty winds and lightning to the tri-state Saturday afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4.

Saturday will start off dry and stay that way into the early afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the warmer side for October, in the mid 70s.

Rain could push into western New Jersey by 2-3 p.m., making its way into New York City between 4-6 p.m. The front edge of the line could bring strong storms with lightning and gusty winds, which could become powerful enough to trigger a few sever thunderstorm warnings.

Saturday is not a washout. The morning with be warm, breezy & dry. Showers/storm arrive mid afternoon at earliest. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/af51HQNJUZ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) October 16, 2021

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible starting Saturday morning, and might only get stronger with the storms.

Showers could continue throughout the evening, but will finish up by around midnight.

Things cool down on Sunday, with temperatures back down into the more seasonable mid 60s. Even after Saturday's storms move out, expect those wind gusts to linger through Monday.

It will warm up by the middle of the week, with temperatures hitting 70 once again for Wednesday and Thursday before showers possibly return for Friday, bringing it back down into the 60s once again. But partly cloudy skies return in time for next weekend.