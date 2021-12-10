Possibly Severe Storms, Winds Return to Parts of Tri-State Amid Rollercoaster Temps

What to Know Temperatures rise overnight and we’ll spend Friday in the 40s with light winds

Showers could arrive as early as Friday night and should be scattered through Saturday

Winds pick up ahead of the front Saturday afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph into the evening

New Yorkers have seen the coldest weather they're going to see in a while as temperatures begin to rise for the weekend, and some areas could expect to see possibly severe thunderstorms along with it.

We’ll spend Friday in the high 40s with light winds and showers could begin to arrive as early as nightfall. The rain should be scattered and on-and-off through Saturday and that's when winds pick up ahead of the front expected to arrive by the afternoon, bringing with it gusts of 30-40 mph.

It's too early to tell how severe thunderstorms could be by Saturday evening as the front rolls through the region, but the areas most at risk are south and central New Jersey.

A warming trend is forecast Fri-Sat. Highs in the lower 40s to near 50 on Fri. A warm front moves through early Sat morning bringing even warmer temps with highs in the 60s. In fact, some records may be broken! Sat will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/UieEbqUFLF — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 10, 2021

Saturday's temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s and it could set records in Central Park that have stood since the 1870s, according to Storm Team 4.

The rollercoaster continues as the mercury plunges back into the mid-40s on Sunday and leaps up to 50 Monday, then steadily higher over the course of the workweek.

That expected mid-December warmth takes home with above-average temperatures all week. The average high for New York City this time of year is 47.