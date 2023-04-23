Possible Tornado Knocks Out Power to Thousands, Damages Buildings in NY County

A possible tornado wrecked havoc in parts of New York late Saturday as a line of thunderstorms lit up the tri-state and dumped rain all night long.

Several reports of storm damage came in detailing downed trees, power lines, and heavy destruction in Sullivan County, a couple hours north of New York City.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are expected to tour parts of the county and confirm whether any tornadoes are to blame for Saturday's chaos.

The storm blew the roof off a building, uprooted trees and took out some power lines that left Roscoe, a hamlet in Sullivan County, virtually powerless. An estimated 15,000 customers lost power during the height of storm activity.

Traffic Alert: Wires and trees are down in the Roscoe and Callicoon Center areas due to storm damage. Avoid travel in that area tonight, as numerous roads are closed. — Sullivan County Gov (@SullivanCntyGov) April 23, 2023

In Callicoon Center, people were reportedly trapped inside a home when it was hit by a possible tornado. Two barns at the Apple Pond Farm were also heavily damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the aftermath of Saturday's weather.

National Weather Service teams will be on the ground in Roscoe, Callicoon Center and Jeffersonville Sunday morning, and are expected to deliver a storm report later in the day.