Monday brings dangerous wind threat for NYC area; 50 mph gusts likely

By Raphael Miranda, Violeta Yas and Dave Price

The weekend might be drying out, but our weather worries are far from over.

Significant wind gusts are likely to make a mess of our area come Monday. A high wind watch is in effect for NYC, Long Island, coastal Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and northeast New Jersey.

That watch is likely to be upgraded to a high wind warning before Monday rolls around.

Winds could gust between 50-60 mph Monday late morning into the afternoon, causing downed tree limbs and possible power outages. Sustained winds are projected to hover between 25-35 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect Monday for the rest of the region for gusts up to 50 mph.

The brutal winds come on the heels of a soggy weekend. The metro area was drenched Saturday night as close to 2 inches fell on the Big Apple by the time the skies cleared early Sunday.

Check out the 10-day extended forecast and our interactive radar below.

