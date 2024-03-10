Monday brings dangerous wind threat for NYC area; 50 mph gusts likely

The weekend might be drying out, but our weather worries are far from over.

Significant wind gusts are likely to make a mess of our area come Monday. A high wind watch is in effect for NYC, Long Island, coastal Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and northeast New Jersey.

That watch is likely to be upgraded to a high wind warning before Monday rolls around.

Winds could gust between 50-60 mph Monday late morning into the afternoon, causing downed tree limbs and possible power outages. Sustained winds are projected to hover between 25-35 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect Monday for the rest of the region for gusts up to 50 mph.

The brutal winds come on the heels of a soggy weekend. The metro area was drenched Saturday night as close to 2 inches fell on the Big Apple by the time the skies cleared early Sunday.

