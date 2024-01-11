weather

WATCH LIVE: Murphy addresses NJ flooding, upcoming storm threats

We're tracking the next winter blast, on the heels of Tuesday's soaker and a weekend storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the New York area

By Maria LaRosa, Matt Brickman and NBC New York Staff

What to Know

  • Most rivers recede through the day Thursday, but the Passaic River is expected to stay at major flood stage for days, leaving flood-weary residents vulnerable in multiple communities
  • Less rain is expected than we got Tuesday, which helps matters. A coastal flood watch goes into effect Saturday for some areas; 15-foot waves could lead to erosion and high water level concerns
  • We're tracking the potential for accumulating snow potential Monday into Tuesday

More rain -- and winter -- is in the forecast heading into the weekend, as parts of New Jersey face the ongoing risk of major river flooding and some New York residents battle to dig themselves out of a relatively fresh foot of snow.

First, a Friday night into Saturday storm could cause a bump in river levels. This incoming system is projected to bring far less rain than Tuesday's storm, so flooding is not expected to be as dramatic as it was earlier in the week for most.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The good news: We should see improvements area-wide in terms of floodwaters on Thursday. The not-good news: The Pompton, Passaic and Housatonic rivers will be the exception and are forecast to stay in a major flood stage for days.

nj river flooding

Major river flooding concerns in New Jersey

Local

Michelle Troconis 19 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Michelle Troconis' trial in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos starts today

decision 2024 15 hours ago

Chris Christie caught on a hot mic saying Nikki Haley was going to get ‘smoked'

Tuesday's storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands along the East Coast as it dumped a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain on the already saturated metro area. Many schools were delayed, and some districts closed for the day.

Inland flooding is possible again with the upcoming storm. Showers approach by late Friday afternoon and steadier rain takes over in the evening. Thunder is possible, with the heaviest rain and gustiest rains expected in the late Friday to early Saturday hours.

Those near the Passaic River are most at risk for flooding, including residents in Pine Brook and Little Falls. That river could exceed current levels and approach levels last seen during the heavy flooding on Dec. 20.

Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the media after touring flood sites in Little Falls on Thursday. He said there were no reports of fatalities and injuries associated with the latest storm.

Murphy pledged relief to those already in need as well as those who may find themselves in need, saying, "We are here for you, period. We're in one of these cycles, whether we like it or not -- and we just have to get through it."

The Democrat also said the risk level ultimately has to change, adding, "We're getting dragged by Mother Nature, so whether it's mitigation, resiliency programs, it's pretty clear we need to do a lot more."

Storm Team 4
Storm Team 4

The Saddle River at Lodi, which was among the districts to close schools Tuesday, is expected to continue to recede from major flood stage and should be well below minor by Friday morning. Expect just a slight bump in water levels.

NBC New York

The situation at the Ramapo River at Mahwah continues to improve Thursday, reducing the risk for the next system.

Storm Team 4

A coastal flood watch will also be in effect this weekend. Waves will be up to 15 feet early Saturday, so more erosion and high water levels are likely.

Track the rain using our exclusive StormTracker 4 interactive radar below.

What's next? Check out the 10-day forecast

We're looking at temperatures in the mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Sprinkles and strong winds from the Friday/Saturday storm linger into Friday morning and temperatures warm up to 55 for a daily expected high.

Then it gets really cold. By Sunday, expect it to feel like winter outside. And come the middle of next week, we're talking temps in the 20s. We're tracking the potential for accumulating snow Monday into Tuesday, though more should be clear in the coming days. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weatherStorm Team 4SNOWfloodingwinter
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us