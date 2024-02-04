NYC finally sees some sun — but how long will it last?

Recognize that big bright circle in the sky?

The sun finally came out Saturday and broke a gloomy, downright dreary streak of cloudy January days for the Big Apple. It had been 11 days since the sun graced our concrete jungle.

But as we know, sunshine doesn't always equal warmer days. We got a second day of sun on Sunday with wind chills in the 20s for the morning.

Temps hold near early February averages through Wednesday, then we start to warm up by the end of the week. We're set to feel 10 to 15 degrees above average next weekend.

Right now, there is only minor rain chances in the 10-day forecast. We're looking at the potential for sprinkles, light rain maybe, on Friday night and a slightly better chance of rain the following Monday.

Until then, enjoy the sun!