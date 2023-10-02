NYC air quality impacted again by Canadian wildfires for days: What to know

The New York City area will be getting some summer-like feels over the next few days — and skies may look like they did a few times throughout the summer as well.

Haze returns on Monday as smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada finds its way back to the city. The smoke will stick around through Tuesday and possible into Wednesday, but don't expect things to get nearly as bad as it was over the summer.

The smoke and haze will likely stay much higher up in the air than it was in June and July, meaning the impacts won't be nearly as severe for those on the ground. As compared to the summer, when air quality reached hazardous levels, this week will be far less severe.

Monday and Tuesday could reach moderate levels, just one step down from good levels. At that level, air quality is still acceptable, though those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution could be at risk. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index was at 52, just into the moderate range.

That pales in comparison to the air quality levels reached over the summer, when dozens of people were hospitalized as a result. Air quality alerts were in effect for the entire tri-state area at that time, easily topping 300, considered to be a health warning where everyone outside without a mask would be impacted.

As for the summer temperatures, the NYC area will hover in the upper 70s, possibly even reaching 80 on Tuesday — far above normal for this time of year. On top of that, humidity ticks up as well, peaking on Wednesday.

Temperatures start going back to around normal on Thursday and will be back below 70 on Friday, as rain returns to the region for the first time since the tri-state was hit with a deluge last Friday that dumped more than five inches in many spots.

The temperatures will continue to fall after the rain moves out on Saturday or Sunday, as highs could be back in the upper 50s at the start of next week. But a lot could change between now and then, so stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the last forecast details.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: