Blue skies dominate our last official weekend of summer

Though it may feel like fall outside, it’s still officially summer and it’ll feel a little more summer-like this weekend.

September started with a string of cool days, but we transitioned to above-normal temperatures late this week and that warmth will carry us through the weekend.

Temperatures will be a little cooler along the coast, where highs will only be in the 70s. But with an abundance of sunshine, this weekend will still be sensational for beachgoers -- just be careful if you dip your toes in the water as there is a moderate risk for dangerous rip currents.

If you’d rather hike the mountains than the relax on the beach, the Hudson Valley and Catskills will be gorgeous too. Temperatures will range from the upper-70s to mid-80s.

This lovely weather will not be confined to only the tri-state, it’s going to be spectacular across the entire Northeast. No matter where this weekend may take you, you’re going to want to spend time outside. Just remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you do, it is, after all, still summer.

This warm and summery weekend is made possible thanks to a high pressure system sitting to our east. High pressure often means rain-free blue skies, which is precisely what we’re getting. In fact, this has been the predominant weather feature for most of the month.

With the exception of a few showers last weekend, totaling less than a quarter inch at Central Park, September has gotten off to a very dry start.

Will the dry weather continue? At least in the short-term. We stay dry into the start of next week before a low pressure system in the Atlantic tries to make its way toward the tristate, bringing back the chance for showers.

By next weekend, we’re welcoming in another high pressure system along with the official start of Autumn, and the temperatures are going to reflect that. So if you’re a fan of warmer weather, take advantage of this weekend; summer’s days are (literally) numbered.