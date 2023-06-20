June gloom to close out month with week of on-and-off showers

A downright gorgeous start to summer is on deck for Wednesday, but don't get us started on the rest of the week.

For nearly everyone in the tri-state, the morning starts out sunny before a long, dry day kicks off the start of the new season. Any rain chances won't spring up until overnight.

But whatever ends up falling as the day turns to Thursday, kicks off a relentless week of off-and-on showers amid a truly unsettled weather week that threatens thunderstorms as well. It's not a matter of when the rain comes, but how much will fall by the middle of next week.

Rain chances are highest Thursday with a breezy, grey and cool day expected where temperatures will struggle to get into the 70s. Enjoy the cool off because the days that follow will only bring high temps and greater humidity.

The showers and storms will be sporadic for nearly a week, stretching throughout the entire weekend and into the start of next week. Dew points will spike significantly this weekend.

After a week of scattered showers and storms all across the tri-state, some areas could measure a total of 4 inches. The rainfall totals should be greater inland, whereas the city and those to the east will see less than a couple of inches.