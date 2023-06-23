NYC Pride March 2023: what you need to know

What to Know Marking the culmination of Pride Month in the city, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the NYC Pride March, which will take place on Sunday at noon.

Marking the culmination of Pride Month in the city, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the NYC Pride March, which will take place on Sunday at noon.

With more than 75 percent of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge, according to the event's organizers, thousands are expected to attend and participate in the day's festivities.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NYC Pride March:

NYC PRIDE PARADE

The New York City Pride March will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The parade will head south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street

After crossing 6th Avenue, the Pride March will continue on Christopher Street past the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, past the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Kick-off time

The NYC Pride March kicks off at noon Sunday, June 25.

Street closures

4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street

13th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

9th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

8th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between East 9th Street

Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

Grand Marshals for the 2023 NYC Pride March

The grand marshals who will lead this year's NYC Pride are: Grammy, Emmy and two-time Tony Award-winner Billy Porter, award-winning British asexual activist Yasmin Benoit, activist AC Dumlao, artist and activist Hope Giselle, and trailblazing civil rights and LGBTQ+ activist Randolfe “Randy” Wicker.

