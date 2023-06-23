NYC Pride March 2023: what you need to know

What to Know
- Marking the culmination of Pride Month in the city, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the NYC Pride March, which will take place on Sunday at noon.
- More than 75 percent of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge, according to the event's organizers.
- Thousands are expected to attend and participate in the day's festivities.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NYC Pride March:
NYC PRIDE PARADE
The New York City Pride March will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The parade will head south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street
After crossing 6th Avenue, the Pride March will continue on Christopher Street past the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, past the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.
Kick-off time
The NYC Pride March kicks off at noon Sunday, June 25.
Street closures
- 4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street
- 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 9th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 8th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
- Lafayette Street between East 9th Street
- Wanamaker Place and Astor Place
Grand Marshals for the 2023 NYC Pride March
The grand marshals who will lead this year's NYC Pride are: Grammy, Emmy and two-time Tony Award-winner Billy Porter, award-winning British asexual activist Yasmin Benoit, activist AC Dumlao, artist and activist Hope Giselle, and trailblazing civil rights and LGBTQ+ activist Randolfe “Randy” Wicker.
