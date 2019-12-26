Heavy Rain Expected to Drench Tri-State as Cold Front Moves Through

What to Know Thursday will see temperatures below freezing, with a high of just 27 degrees expected

Conditions are worse in places north and west of the city, where wind chills as cold as 10 below zero can be expected

Don't expect a white Christmas, as it looks like clear skies and temperatures in the 40s for early next week

Heavy rain is expected to close out the weekend, threatening to drench the tri-state area with up to 2 inches of rain Sunday into Monday.

Such torrential rainfall on top of an already saturating month could leave us with one of the wettest Decembers on record once the storm moves out at some point on Monday. Some tri-state residents may seem some sprinkles on Friday ahead of that system, but most of us should stay dry.

The good news: It won't be too cold. Though the rain is expected to accompany a cold front, that cold front should drop temps just into the low-to-mid 40s Tuesday through the rest of next week. Check all the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

