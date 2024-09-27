Gloomy weekend on deck with plenty of scattered showers — keep those umbrellas handy

After a gloomy week, clouds and periodic showers will carry into the weekend. It’s not going to be a washout, but you’re going to want to keep the umbrella nearby.

A front carrying remnant moisture from Helene will push into the tri-state Saturday morning. Expect to wake up to damp sidewalks and a few scattered showers across the area. The rain will not be torrential, but a few pockets of heavier rain will dot the area, especially south of the New York City and along the Jersey Shore.

After the more steady morning showers, Saturday afternoon will be marked by more scattered showers. None of this should be enough to cancel any outdoor sporting events, but it will make fields damp. Plan accordingly with proper rain gear and footwear.

Showers continue into Sunday morning, but they will be light and sparse – more like scattered sprinkles. Most of the showers will be south of the city. Skies will trend drier as the day goes on, but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella or hooded jacket nearby just in case.

For anyone headed out to MetLife Stadium to cheer on the Jets in their game against the Broncos, the weather should cooperate. Skies will stay gray with temperatures steady in the upper 60s and low 70s, but rain shouldn’t impact the game. Throw on your favorite Jets sweatshirt or jacket, preferably one with a hood, and you’ll be ready for kickoff.

Even though skies may look threatening for most of the weekend, rain totals are going to be low. Less than half an inch total is expected for most areas. Farther north into the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, totals should be around a trace. The one spot that could get over a half inch for the weekend is down the Jersey Shore.

September has been a dry month and we certainly do need rain. Unfortunately, this weekend’s showers won’t make a big dent in our rainfall deficit for the month. We’re nearly 3 inches below normal at most reporting sites across the region.

This also means our current drought conditions will go largely unaffected. However, if heavier rain does materialize down the shore, it could help mitigate the unusually dry conditions that have been settling in there. Southern Ocean County is now experiencing a moderate drought.

For the abnormally dry Hudson Valley, this weekend’s rain won’t improve the situation.

Despite the days of spotty showers, we are primed to end September on a dry note with monthly rainfall totals well below average.

But October is a fresh start and we’ve already got our eye on our next rain chance coming in time for the first of the month on Tuesday.