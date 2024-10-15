Frost advisory in effect for parts of NYC area as lows flirt with freezing mark

After a weekend of mild weather, get ready for temperatures to take a tumble this week.

Overnight lows will flirt with freezing in some areas in coming days, while afternoon highs struggle to break into the 50s in some spots. Get ready to break out the jackets and sweaters — autumn weather is here.

A frost advisory is in effect for Monday night in some parts of the tri-state area. It does not include immediate shoreline areas or the immediate New York City metro area.

Low temperatures will get close to freezing for inland areas of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and interior Connecticut. Those living in areas covered by the advisory may want to protect any plants that are frost-sensitive.

Temperatures could actually dip below freezing Tuesday night in higher elevations of Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties. But regardless, the morning chill will be felt throughout the region. A warm jacket will come in very handy.

Typical morning lows this time of year hover in the low 50s. The chill we'll wake up to through mid-week will feel more like early November.

High temperatures, too, will take a hit in coming days. Monday’s highs ranged from the mid-60s to 70 degrees in the tri-state. The next three days will be stuck in the 50s.

The temperature tumble may deliver a slight shock to your system, considering that October has been a warm month so far. However, near-freezing overnight temperatures and the accompanying frost are not unexpected in the Hudson Valley at this point in the season.

For the city, however, the average first frost usually holds off until mid-November.

Still, expect to see daily frost advisories and freeze watches for parts of our area in the coming through Thursday morning.

Keep an eye on sensitive vegetation and consider bringing plants inside to extend their growing season a little longer.

But there’s good news for those who aren’t ready to say goodbye to the milder temps just yet: Another weekend warm-up is headed our way with temperatures back into the 70s.