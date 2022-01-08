Freezing Rain Brings Another Winter Weather Threat to Tri-State Sunday Morning

With much of the tri-state still littered with the snow from Friday morning widespread winter storm, another weather threat looms for much of the region before the weekend's end.

A winter weather advisory scheduled to go into effect Sunday morning warns of the potential for freezing rain and even some sleet. Roads could become slick and create dangerous driving conditions if ice forms on untreated surfaces.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At last check, the advisory will cover much of the area north and west of New York City.

Whatever develops could hang around through the morning and into the early afternoon hours before turning to occasional rain showers through the evening.

Here we go again: A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tomorrow morning. Expect a period of freezing rain, even some sleet Sunday. Travel could be slick and ice could form on any untreated surfaces. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/TuK9Nagqvr — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 8, 2022

The temperatures stay frigid overnight and hang there for much of the week. Storm Team 4 expects daily highs to stay at or below freezing Monday through Wednesday.

Tuesday could bring some of the coldest temperatures in a few years with a projected high in the low 20s.

Things finally start to warm up (barely) by Thursday when daily highs move closer to 40 degrees. No other major winter storms are expected to strike the area next week.