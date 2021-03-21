First Week of Spring Brings Sunny Skies, Warmer Than Normal Temps

Spring finally returned to the tri-state on Saturday, kicking off a sunny weekend with temperatures slightly warmer than average.

Storm Team 4 says the warmer weather will stick around through the week with any significant changes of rain held off until Friday.

The high for Sunday could reach 62, about 10 degrees above normal. Storm Team 4's recommendation is a light sweater and sunscreen.

Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the real next shot and rain comes Friday.