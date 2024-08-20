Fall weather lovers rejoice! Enjoy cool temps next few days, because heat returns soon

It feels like nearly every day this summer has been either hot, humid, or a brutal combination of the two. We still have about a month of summer to go, but for the next few days, it’s going to feel a lot more like Fall across the tri-state.

A cold front moved through Monday night, ushering in cooler, ushering in a northwest wind and less humid air from Canada.

From Monday to Tuesday, the dew point (a measure of humidity in the air) dropped from near 70 to 50, give or take. That kind of a drop is the difference between sticky summer air and refreshingly crisp fall air.

Not only are humidity levels lower, but so are temperatures. Mid-week highs will only reach the low to mid 70s. Climatologically, that’s more like late-September weather.

And it’s not just the daytime highs bringing this brief seasonal shift, it’s the overnight lows too. Wednesday and Thursday morning New York City will wake up to temperatures in the 50s – again, feeling more in line with a late September and early October.

In fact, if Wednesday morning’s low temperature forecast of 57 degrees verifies, it will be the coolest morning of summer so far. The last time the city was that cool was on May 30.

Dig through the back of your closet because you’ll want to break out a sweater or a light jacket before heading outside. This is especially true for those in North Jersey and the Hudson Valley where morning low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

For you Fall weather lovers, the bad news in this story is that all good things must come to an end. Temperatures and humidity will inch back up to normal levels (and beyond) by the weekend. Next week, we’ll inch even higher and this week’s early autumn temperatures will fade to a distant memory.

In fact, our overnight lows next week will be in the 70s, close to our mid-week highs this week!