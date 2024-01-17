MTA

MTA to shut down G line for upgrades for weeks of Summer 2024

By NBC New York Staff

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Brooklyn commuters could be in for some headaches this summer as the MTA has plans for some big repair projects in the works.

G train riders may have to deal with delays as the transit authority works to replace the century-old control systems along the subway line. There will be a series of around-the-clock disruptions for six weeks, likely starting in June.

The entire line won't be shut down all at once, however. The repairs will be split into three sections.

The MTA said dates for the closures have not yet been finalized.

