Firefighters save 2-year-old from burning building on Staten Island, FDNY says

A 2-year-old was rescued from a burning home on Staten Island after being found in a bed inside a smoke-filled room and being handed out a window to another firefighter, according to the FDNY.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. Friday on the first floor of a home on Ada Drive, between Elson Court and Farragut Avenue in the Graniteville neighborhood, the fire department said. The FDNY said there were several calls of people being trapped inside the home.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they were told by a man there was a baby still in the basement. The child was found on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed, in a room that was getting filled with smoke.

In an effort to get the toddler to fresh air as soon as possible, FDNY Captain Anthony Harper passed the child out a window — completely unaware there was another firefighter out there. Once the other firefighter saw the toddler start to come out of the window, he rushed over to take the child to EMS to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

The toddler was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital, Deputy Chief John Russell said. The child suffered critical injuries.

Four others were injured, two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries. All are expected to recover.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.