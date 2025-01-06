Queens man faces charges for allegedly driving drunk with children in car, crashing into school bus

What to Know A man in Queens is facing a litany of charges after allegedly driving under the influence with his three children in the car and hitting a school bus, seriously injuring two of his children, the local district attorney said.

A man in Queens is facing a litany of charges after allegedly driving under the influence with his three children in the car and hitting a school bus, seriously injuring two of his children, the local district attorney said.

Junior Deslances, 42, was arraigned Friday on a 21-count indictment charging him with three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of vehicular assault in the first degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by combined use of drugs or of alcohol and drugs, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by use of drugs, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, operating a motor vehicle without a passenger properly restrained with seatbelt or safety seat and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

He faces up to five to 15 years in prison if convicted. Deslances's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 4.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on Nov. 18, 2024 shortly before 8:30 a.m., the district attorney said, citing charges and court records. It was at this time that day that Deslances was driving his three children -- ages 15, 11 and 5 -- to school on Brookville Boulevard in the backseat.

Deslances was allegedly speeding and following closely behind another vehicle. When the driver of that car stopped, Deslances – in an effort to pass that vehicle – crossed the double yellow line on the two-lane road, hitting another vehicle and then the school bus head on.

Right before the crash, the 15- and 11-year-old children took off their seatbelts and buckled them over their unbelted younger sibling.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple face fractures. The 11-year-old suffered multiple spinal cord fractures and a deep cut to the face, Katz said. The 5-year-old was treated for a cut to the head. The school bus driver was treated for head pain and nausea.

According to Katz, Deslances’ blood alcohol content was .17%, more than double th the DWI threshold of .08%. He also tested positive for the presence of THC.

Deslances was also allegedly driving with a suspended license.

A court-authorized search of the defendant’s car found multiple marijuana cigarettes and an open bottle of beer.

“The defendant, as alleged, made the irresponsible and selfish decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana, putting the lives of his own children at risk as well as everyone else on the road," Katz said. "There is absolutely no excuse for driving while impaired and the grand jury returned very serious charges against the defendant.”

Attorney information for Deslances was not immediately known.