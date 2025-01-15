Partially bagged body found under bed in Queens

It was a gruesome find in Queens -- a 55-year-old man dead under a bed, his head in one garbage bag and his feet in another, authorities said Wednesday.

It's not clear if the individual lived at the Kew Gardens Hills apartment where he was found, nor if anyone in the home was being questioned as a potential suspect in the investigation.

Fire officials say they got a call about a body on 70th Avenue, between 137th Street and 141st Street, after 5 p.m. Tuesday. They encountered the individual dead at the scene.