1 dead, children badly hurt in 4-vehicle pileup on Queens bridge

One person died and two children were critically hurt in a four-vehicle accident on the Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens Thursday, authorities say.

Police said two pick-up trucks, a taxi and a Kia Sorrento were involved in the crash. The person who died was a man in the cab.

Also injured: a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old child, along with another person in the cab. A total of seven injuries were reported.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed at least one vehicle totally destroyed.

Traffic was shut down in the area for a time as authorities investigated. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear.