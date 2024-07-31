Here's the remaining women's artistic gymnastics schedule for all Olympics individual events

Now that Team USA won the gold in the women's gymnastics team event, it's onto the individual competitions at the Olympics in Paris.

Gymnastics fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the U.S. women's gymnastics team in action with the all-around finals, and the medal events for the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise still to come over the next week of the Olympics.

After the team event, Simone Biles has eight total Olympic medals, including five gold, a silver, and two bronze. She won five total medals in Rio in 2016 and will have a chance to tie that number in Paris in 2024.

What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the all-around event.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Simone Biles and Jade Carey qualified for the vault event.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Suni Lee qualified for the uneven bars.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Simone Biles will compete in the first individual women's gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics, the all-around final on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

When are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events?

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com at the link here.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel is the women's gymnastics event on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

