U.S. to face Brazil win women's volleyball semifinal: Here's when to watch the gold medal match at the Olympics

The U.S. women's volleyball team will take on Brazil in the semifinals in Paris on Thursday with a chance at the Paris Olympics gold medal match on the line.

Team USA defeated Poland in straights sets on Tuesday with a total score of 75-56 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20). The U.S. was led by efforts from Andrea Drews, who had 13 points, and Avery Skinner and Kathryn Plummer who each had 12 points.

Brazil has been a medal favorite going into the Olympics after earning the silver medal in Tokyo and being the number-two ranked team in the FIVB rankings. Brazil has won a medal in five of the last seven Olympics, including gold in 2008 and 2012.

The semifinal match on Thursday will be a rematch of the last Olympics' gold medal match, when the U.S. defeated Brazil in straight sets and took the gold medal.

The United States has won medals in each of the last four Games (gold in 2021, silver in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016).

Here's when to watch the U.S. in volleyball semifinals

The United States will play Brazil in the women's volleyball semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

How to watch the volleyball semifinals

The women's volleyball semifinal game featuring the United States vs Brazil will air live on NBC, Peacock and stream on NBCOlympics.com.