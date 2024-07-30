2024 Paris Olympics

U.S. women's rugby sevens team wins bronze medal, first Olympics medal for Team USA in the sport

The U.S. women's rugby team's bronze medal is Team USA's first medal in the Olympics since women's rugby became a sport in 2016 at the Rio Olympics

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. women's rugby team won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, defeating 2016 gold medalists Australia in the bronze medal match, and taking home Team USA's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Team USA defeated Australia 14-12 in a tough match at the Stade de France.

Alev Kelter and Alex Sedrick each had a try and conversion scored, which was enough of a difference to put Team USA ahead.

The team rallied after losing in the semifinals to defending gold medalists New Zealand earlier on Tuesday.

With the USA down 7-12 in the final minutes of the bronze medal match, Sedrick scored a try, tying the match up at 12-12 and then the conversion to win the medal.

New Zealand will face Canada in the gold medal match.

