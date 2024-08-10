2024 Paris Olympics

Tyrese Haliburton jokes in viral social media post about getting gold medal despite limited USA basketball playing time

Haliburton had limited playing time throughout the Paris Olympics on a team stacked with superstars

Team USA Basketball player Tyrese Haliburton may not have played in the gold medal match, but he's still walking away with the hardware after the United States beat France in the final game of the 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Haliburton, a star for the Indiana Pacers, didn't hesitate to joke about the situation.

In a hilarious and relatable viral post on X, formerly Twitter, Haliburton joked about getting a gold medal in the 'group project' despite his limited playing time.

Haliburton posted a selfie holding up his gold medal with the caption, "When you ain't do nun on the group project and still get an A."

Haliburton, 24, didn't play in the gold medal match or the semifinal game against Serbia, and he only had limited playing time throughout the Paris Olympics.

Even Boston star, Jayson Tatum, didn't get a lot of playing time on a squad full with the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Pacers and basketball fans can be sure they'll be seeing more of Haliburton at future Games as one of the bright, young stars of the NBA.

In the meantime, Haliburton is leaving Paris with a gold medal and a golden social post.

