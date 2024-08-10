Tyrese Haliburton jokes in viral social media post about getting gold medal despite limited USA basketball playing time

Team USA Basketball player Tyrese Haliburton may not have played in the gold medal match, but he's still walking away with the hardware after the United States beat France in the final game of the 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Haliburton, a star for the Indiana Pacers, didn't hesitate to joke about the situation.

In a hilarious and relatable viral post on X, formerly Twitter, Haliburton joked about getting a gold medal in the 'group project' despite his limited playing time.

Haliburton posted a selfie holding up his gold medal with the caption, "When you ain't do nun on the group project and still get an A."

When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅 pic.twitter.com/xpshYZhMyA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 10, 2024

Haliburton, 24, didn't play in the gold medal match or the semifinal game against Serbia, and he only had limited playing time throughout the Paris Olympics.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Even Boston star, Jayson Tatum, didn't get a lot of playing time on a squad full with the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Pacers and basketball fans can be sure they'll be seeing more of Haliburton at future Games as one of the bright, young stars of the NBA.

a golden memory for Tyrese Haliburton 💛 pic.twitter.com/gkqtPjoPS1 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 10, 2024

In the meantime, Haliburton is leaving Paris with a gold medal and a golden social post.