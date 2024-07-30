Surfing competition postponed Tuesday at the Olympics in Tahiti due to surf conditions

All Olympic surfing competition on Tuesday in Tahiti, which was to include the men's and women's medal rounds has been postponed due to surfing conditions, according to the IOC.

The official Olympics schedule shows the events, which were supposed to start with quarterfinal matches at 1:00 p.m. ET and go through the women's gold medal match at 10:15 p.m. ET, have been delayed.

An update on rescheduling the events could first come around 11:45 p.m. ET Tuesday.

An official Paris 2024 communication said, "The competition is OFF tomorrow 30/07/2024 7:00am GMT -10 with a color code of RED. Technical delegates decision on color code tendencies for the next session is expected on 30/07/2024 at 17:45 GMT-10."

The Olympics do have built in reserve days through Aug. 5 in case of any issues with the surfing conditions.

When the event resumes, the U.S. is expected to be in strong medal contention with Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks on the women's side and John John Florence on the men's side, among others.

The surfing competition is the second Olympics event to be postponed Tuesday after the men's triathlon was postponed after water quality tests in the River Seine showed it was still at unsafe levels for athletes, organizers said.

The event was set to be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but Olympics organizers and World Triathlon decided to hold it on 10:45 a.m. Wednesday instead, according to a post shared on X. That would put the starting time about three hours after the women's event is set to start around 8 a.m. — assuming it is able to be held on that day.

"Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming," said World Triathlon, the sport's governing body. "Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held."