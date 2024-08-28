NY-born Team USA's flag bearers are seeking to make history with third consecutive Paralympic golds

As the 2024 Paralympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday in Paris, both flag bearers from Team USA are each looking to win their sport a third consecutive gold medal.

Fifth-time Paralympic wheelchair basketball player from Brooklyn, Steve "Captain America" Serio, and Bronx-born sitting volleyball player Nicky Nieves were announced as flag bearers last week. They were selected through a vote by the Team USA Athletes' Commission.

"I never thought this would be something I'd get to experience in my career…hopefully I'll make my country proud, and I can't wait to represent you all at the front of the pack at the Opening Ceremony," Serio said after learning he had been given the honor.

Paris will be Serio's last Paralympics, and while he's waving the flag --- a third gold medal will be on the back of his mind. The 36-year-old led the U.S. wheelchair basketball team to victory in the Tokyo Paralympics final with 28 points and nine assists, securing a second straight gold medal. Before their first gold in Rio, the team had secured a bronze in London.

Nieves is looking for her second gold for herself, but the third for the U.S. women's sitting volleyball team. The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in helping win the gold Rio, but she contracted COVID-19 just before she was set to fly to Tokyo.

The USA Volleyball board of director member was selected to be flag bearer not only for her gameplay but also for her advocacy for the Paralympic movement, NBC commentator Sophie Morgan said ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

"I just feel like it's such an honor. None of my hard work or my suffering had been in vain and I'm just super privileged and blessed to be here and to just carry the flag on behalf of all the athletes," Nieves told NBC at the Opening Ceremony.

When asked about how missing Tokyo changed her perspective for 2024 Paris, Nieves said it was a lesson she needed.

"It just taught me what works best for me in terms of mental health and what I really need to get going and to get things into gear," she said. "So now to prep for Paris, I was way more vocal about my mental health, way more vocal about my body and taking care of myself because I wanted to make sure when I step on the court I was my best self for not only me but for my teammates as well."

Paralympic wheelchair basketball schedule

Team USA men's wheelchair basketball will play their first game against Spain in the group stage on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The women's wheelchair basketball team will play their first group match against Germany on Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Paralympic sitting volleyball schedule

Team USA women's sitting volleyball will play their first group match against China on Aug. 30 at 6 a.m. EDT.

How to watch Paralympics 2024

