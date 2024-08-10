How to watch USA in men's gold medal basketball game against France

The U.S. men's basketball team is set to take on Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics, in a rematch of the title game from Tokyo.

The gold medal game will take place on Saturday in Paris and will air live on NBC.

The United States beat Serbia and Nikola Jokic in the semifinals to make it to the gold medal game.

Kevin Durant is seeking his fourth straight gold medal.

When is the men's basketball gold medal game?

The men's basketball gold medal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

What time is the men's basketball gold medal game?

Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who is playing in the men's basketball gold medal game?

The gold medal will be contested by Team USA and France. The teams have not played each other in this current Olympic cycle, but met in the gold medal game in Tokyo. Team USA won 87-82.

How to watch the the men's basketball gold medal game

The Team USA-France men's basketball gold medal game will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.