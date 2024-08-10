2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch USA in men's gold medal basketball game against France

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry will be taking on Victor Wembanyama and the French for the gold medal

By NBC New York Staff and Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's basketball team is set to take on Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics, in a rematch of the title game from Tokyo.

The gold medal game will take place on Saturday in Paris and will air live on NBC.

The United States beat Serbia and Nikola Jokic in the semifinals to make it to the gold medal game.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Kevin Durant is seeking his fourth straight gold medal.

When is the men's basketball gold medal game?

The men's basketball gold medal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

What time is the men's basketball gold medal game?

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Watch: US earns 3 golds, women's basketball dominates and more Day 14 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics 11 hours ago

Is Tom Cruise performing a stunt at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who is playing in the men's basketball gold medal game?

The gold medal will be contested by Team USA and France. The teams have not played each other in this current Olympic cycle, but met in the gold medal game in Tokyo. Team USA won 87-82.

How to watch the the men's basketball gold medal game

The Team USA-France men's basketball gold medal game will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsI-TeamBasketballTeam USA
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us