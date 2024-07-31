2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Frederick Richard and Paul Juda miss podium in men's gymnastics all-around final

Team USA did not medal in the men's all-around final. Japan captured the gold and China won the silver and bronze

By NBC New York Staff

Frederick "Flips" Richard and Paul Juda failed to medal in the men's gymnastics all-around finals on Wednesday in Paris despite battling the whole competition to medal.

Japan's Shinnosuke Oka finished with the gold with a score of 86.832. China's Boheng Zhang captured the silver with a score of 86.599 and Ruoteng Xiao scored 86.465 for the bronze medal.

Oka was part of the gold-medal winning team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was the defending gold medalist for the all-around competition.

After the six rotations, Juda's final score was 82.197 and Richard's final score was 82.166 . Juda finished 14th and Richard 15th. Both gymnasts were about 4.6 points behind the gold medalist.

Here's how Team USA's stars did in the all-around final

Rotation 1:

  • Frederick Richard - Pommel Horse - 12.733
  • Paul Juda - Rings - 13.433

Rotation 2:

  • Frederick Richard - Rings - 13.600
  • Paul Juda - Vault - 13.733

Rotation 3:

  • Frederick Richard - Vault - 14.100
  • Paul Juda - Parallel Bars - 13.866

Rotation 4:

  • Frederick Richard - Parallel Bars - 14.133
  • Paul Juda - Horizontal Bar - 13.766

Rotation 5:

  • Frederick Richard - Horizontal Bar - 14.400
  • Paul Juda - Floor Exercise - 13.533

Rotation 6:

  • Frederick Richard - Floor Exercise - 13.200
  • Paul Juda - Pommel Horse - 13.866

How did the U.S. men do on the floor exercise?

In the floor exercise, Frederick Richard scored 13.200 and Paul Juda scored 13.533.

How did the U.S. men do on the pommel horse?

On the pommel horse, Frederick Richard scored 12.733 and Paul Juda scored 13.866.

How did the U.S. men do on the rings?

On the rings, Frederick Richard scored 13.600 and Paul Juda scored 13.433.

How did the U.S. men perform on the vault?

On the vault, Frederick Richard scored 14.100 and Paul Juda scored 13.733.

How did the U.S. men perform on the parallel bars?

On the parallel bars, Frederick Richard scored 14.133 and Paul Juda scored 13.866.

How did the U.S. men perform on the horizontal bar?

On the horizontal bar, Frederick Richard scored 14.400 and Paul Juda scored 13.766.

Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the remaining men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

DateTime (ET)Event
Monday, July 2911:30 a.m.Team Final
Wednesday, July 3111:30 a.m.All-Around Final
Saturday, August 39:30 a.m.Floor Exercise Final
Saturday, August 311:16 a.m.Pommel Horse Final
Sunday, August 49 a.m.Rings Final
Sunday, August 410:24 a.m.Vault Final
Monday, August 55:45 a.m.Parallel Bars Final
Monday, August 57:33 a.m.Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

