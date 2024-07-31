Team USA's Frederick Richard and Paul Juda miss podium in men's gymnastics all-around final

Frederick "Flips" Richard and Paul Juda failed to medal in the men's gymnastics all-around finals on Wednesday in Paris despite battling the whole competition to medal.
Japan's Shinnosuke Oka finished with the gold with a score of 86.832. China's Boheng Zhang captured the silver with a score of 86.599 and Ruoteng Xiao scored 86.465 for the bronze medal.
Oka was part of the gold-medal winning team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was the defending gold medalist for the all-around competition.
After the six rotations, Juda's final score was 82.197 and Richard's final score was 82.166 . Juda finished 14th and Richard 15th. Both gymnasts were about 4.6 points behind the gold medalist.
Here's how Team USA's stars did in the all-around final
Rotation 1:
- Frederick Richard - Pommel Horse - 12.733
- Paul Juda - Rings - 13.433
Rotation 2:
- Frederick Richard - Rings - 13.600
- Paul Juda - Vault - 13.733
Rotation 3:
- Frederick Richard - Vault - 14.100
- Paul Juda - Parallel Bars - 13.866
Rotation 4:
- Frederick Richard - Parallel Bars - 14.133
- Paul Juda - Horizontal Bar - 13.766
Rotation 5:
- Frederick Richard - Horizontal Bar - 14.400
- Paul Juda - Floor Exercise - 13.533
Rotation 6:
- Frederick Richard - Floor Exercise - 13.200
- Paul Juda - Pommel Horse - 13.866
Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the remaining men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?
Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Monday, July 29
|11:30 a.m.
|Team Final
|Wednesday, July 31
|11:30 a.m.
|All-Around Final
|Saturday, August 3
|9:30 a.m.
|Floor Exercise Final
|Saturday, August 3
|11:16 a.m.
|Pommel Horse Final
|Sunday, August 4
|9 a.m.
|Rings Final
|Sunday, August 4
|10:24 a.m.
|Vault Final
|Monday, August 5
|5:45 a.m.
|Parallel Bars Final
|Monday, August 5
|7:33 a.m.
|Horizontal Bar Final
Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.