2024 Paris Olympics

Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanian offer to help pay Olympian's rent

Track and field athlete Veronica Fraley posted on X she wouldn't be able to pay her rent and had to compete for Team USA the next day, and users on social media responded big

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Flavor Flav has been seen in the stands at the Paris Olympics supporting U.S. women's water polo, but he took his support of Team USA to another level on Thursday offering to help pay an Olympian's rent.

On Thursday, track and field athlete Veronica Fraley posted on X, "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent," mentioning her school only sent her about 75% of her rent.

Flavor Flav responded, "I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!"

Reddit co-founder and member of the Angel City FC board of directors Alexis Ohanian offered to split the cost of the rent with Flavor Flav.

Ohanian later showed a screenshot from a payment app showing a payment to Fraley of $7,760.00.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Fraley responded, "THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH...this makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week."

Fraley is scheduled to compete Friday in the women's discuss throw.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsTeam USA
