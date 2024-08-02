Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanian offer to help pay Olympian's rent

Flavor Flav has been seen in the stands at the Paris Olympics supporting U.S. women's water polo, but he took his support of Team USA to another level on Thursday offering to help pay an Olympian's rent.

On Thursday, track and field athlete Veronica Fraley posted on X, "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent," mentioning her school only sent her about 75% of her rent.

Flavor Flav responded, "I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!"

I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Reddit co-founder and member of the Angel City FC board of directors Alexis Ohanian offered to split the cost of the rent with Flavor Flav.

Ohanian later showed a screenshot from a payment app showing a payment to Fraley of $7,760.00.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

💪🇺🇸🥇 now go be great — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

Fraley responded, "THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH...this makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week."

Fraley is scheduled to compete Friday in the women's discuss throw.