Elmo wants to be a ‘specialist,' so gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik gave him perfect advice

A sweet online exchange between Elmo and U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is melting fans' hearts during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The red furry “Sesame Street” character, who's been hobnobbing with Olympians since he arrived in Paris, reached out on X to Nedoroscik to ask him for advice about how to specialize in an activity.

"Mr. Stephen Nedoroscik, Elmo wants to be a specialist too! Elmo was thinking he could be the giggle specialist or maybe a monster-hug specialist. Elmo will keep thinking!" wrote the Muppet.

Elmo, the great thing about specializing in something is you get to decide. I think you’ll be a great specialist in anything you end up choosing! https://t.co/CKXOXisen5 — Stephen Nedoroscik (@GymnastSteve) August 6, 2024

The bronze medal winner replied with encouragement for Elmo, telling him he could do anything he set his heart out to do.

"Elmo, the great thing about specializing in something is you get to decide," he wrote. "I think you’ll be a great specialist in anything you end up choosing!"

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Elmo in turn wrote back, "Thank you, Mr. Steve! You are so kind! Elmo is now the official specialist of giggles!!!!!!! Ha ha ha! Elmo loves you!"

X users responded by saying the pair's adorable exchange tugged at their heartstrings.

"Oh okay. So we are just crying on a random Tuesday because Stephen gave Elmo the special boost to be WHATEVER HE WANTED," read one response.

"You are fantastically wholesome," another user told Nedoroscik, "and please know that’s intended as a massive compliment."

American Stephen Nedoroscik won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics pommel horse final, his second medal win this week.

Some called the pair's conversation "pure," with one writing, "i need this whole thing printed on a tshirt."

Others said they hoped to see Nedoroscik, whom fans nicknamed "Pommel Horse Guy" after witnessing his gymnastics skills in Paris, on an upcoming "Sesame Street" episode.

"I think someone needs to make an appearance on Sesame Street pronto! Make it happen, @elmo ! @sesamestreet," one wrote.

Rocco is just a rock and Ms. Simone is the GOAT, so what does that make Elmo? #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/b9fe4R7eXc — Elmo (@elmo) August 6, 2024

While at the Olympics, Elmo and his “Sesame Street” pals have been meeting up with members of Team USA, including gold medal-winning gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles.

Checking in with Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles. They are doing great! Elmo loves you! ❤️🥇🙌 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bEPJ8zzyFC — Elmo (@elmo) August 3, 2024

Elmo and Cookie Monster also hung out with swimmer Katie Ledecky. When the trio posed for pics together, Cookie Monster couldn't help but sneak a nibble on one of Ledecky's shiny new gold medals.

“Sesame Street” shared a pic of the high jinks Aug. 4 on X, writing, "Can confirm, a ninth gold medal tastes as good as the first. Congratulations Ms. @KatieLedecky!”

Ledecky also shared the image on her own X account. "C is for Cookie… that’s good enough for me," she wrote, adding a gold medal emoji.

The U.S. will not medal in the women’s beach volleyball tournament for the first time since 2000 after Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost their quarterfinals match to Switzerland.

Peacock is streaming the Paris Olympics around the clock. Learn more about accounts here. TODAY earns a commission on purchases. Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: