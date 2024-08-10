See the arbitration court ruling reversing Jordan Chiles' floor exercise final score that earned her the bronze

In a stunning move, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reinstated Jordan Chiles' initial Olympics floor exercise final score of 13.666, which originally had put her in fifth place and out of medal contention.

After an inquiry by the United States, Chiles was given a score of 13.766, which leapfrogged her over two Romanian gymnasts and earned her the bronze medal.

The Romanian Olympic Committee filed an appeal and the ruling was delivered Saturday.

The ruling from the court follows below:

"The arbitral Panel ruled as follows:

In CAS OG 24/15:

The application filed by Federation Romanian Gymnastics and Ms Ana Bărbosu on 6 August

2024, in its amended version of 8 August 2024, is partially upheld. The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise

was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024

FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect. The initial score of 13.666 given to Ms Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s Floor exercise

shall be reinstated. The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique shall determine the ranking of the Final of the

women’s Floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision. All other requests are dismissed.

In CAS OG 24/16: