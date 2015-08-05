The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan.

With the Paris Olympics underway, the Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) is turning the page and writing a hopeful new chapter. Though the program has been consistently dominant on many a world stage since its inception in 1985, this year is marked by fresh faces and new leadership after a historically disappointing World Cup showing in 2023 when the team exited in the Round of 16. The team also suffered a surprising and disappointing loss during the Rio Olympics in 2016 when the team failed to progress to the semi-finals, also a historic first for the USWNT during a major international tournament.

In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

Now, for the first time since the 1991 debut, the team enters the Olympic Games without a gold medal-winning player on its squad—yet another historic first, but perhaps one they can contend with. What the young team lacks in experience, they make up for in youthful exuberance and a burning desire to reclaim their status as a global soccer powerhouse. With renewed energy and a successful and gregarious new coach in Emma Hayes, the USWNT is not only determined to prove themselves once more, but also poised to succeed in Paris.

Some Key Players and Their Contributions

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Alyssa Naeher

Seasoned goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is one of the few players with extensive international experience. Naeher, a Penn State alumna, has been a stalwart in goal, providing stability and leadership from the back. Her performance for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and previous World Cup outings has prepared her to anchor the defense and mentor the younger players on the team.

Emily Sonnett

Emily Sonnett, a versatile defender from the University of Virginia, has been instrumental in shoring up the backline. Known for her tenacity and tactical awareness, Sonnett's ability to adapt to various defensive roles like center back and defensive midfielder has made her a key asset. Her collegiate success, previous international competitions and professional experience in the NWSL have equipped her with the skills necessary to lead the defense in Paris.

Sam Coffey

Sam Coffey, a standout midfielder for Portland Thorns FC, attended Penn State University where she earned numerous accolades including All-American honors and ACC Midfielder of the Year in 2018. Throughout her career, Coffey has been known for her exceptional playmaking abilities and leadership on the field. Paris 2024 marks Coffey's first Olympic appearance where she brings her dynamic skills and vision to the USWNT as they vie for the gold.

Korbin Albert

Korbin Albert, a rising star from the University of Notre Dame, is one of the youngest players on the squad. Currently a midfielder for Première Ligue club Paris Saint-Germain, Albert's dynamic playing style and impressive dribbling skills have strengthened the team's attack. As evidenced by her goal against Australia on Wednesday in the 77th, Albert is a player to watch in Paris.

Mallory Swanson

After briefly enrolling at UCLA, Mallory left school to pursue her professional career and she has been a revelation on American and international pitches ever since. Swanson's speed, agility, and goal-scoring prowess have made her indispensable. She made waves in 2016 at age 17 by becoming the youngest player to debut for the USWNT in 11 years, and her proven ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for her teammates has been crucial to the team's success.

For sports excitement, turn to the Olympics. For driving thrills, click here to see what Nissan has to offer.



Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC, including the including USWNT Semi-final Match against Germany on Tuesday, August 6 at 12pm ET.