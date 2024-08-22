Five tri-state non-profits awarded more than $227K in Local Impact Grants

Continuing their long-standing investment in the communities we all call home, NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and Comcast NBCUniversal announced the winners of their annual competitive grant challenge – NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.

More than $227,000 in unrestricted funds were awarded to five non-profit organizations serving New York, New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut, all of whom demonstrated a clear commitment to addressing neighborhood needs. Since 2018, NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and Comcast NBCUniversal have awarded more than $1.5 million to 37 non-profit organizations through this initiative.

“Our Local Impact Grant winners are impressive. Their efforts are helping families live safely in their homes, connecting children with new educational opportunities and ensuring that the most vulnerable among us can access vital services. Funding awarded through our competitive grant challenge will continue this important work, which is generating positive change and making a difference across the Tri-State,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Now in its seventh year, the competitive grant challenge provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Tri-State communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

“Across the Tri-State, the non-profit community fills an important gap for so many families. Their work fills basic needs, expands access to personal and professional growth and empowers local communities for the better. Our Local Impact Grant winners reflect the very best from this critical service sector and we are proud to support them,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

Tri-State recipients include:

Rebuilding Together Long Island: $100,000

Through the collective volunteer work of more than 80 skilled volunteers, Rebuilding Together Long Island provides free handyperson-type repairs for low-income homeowners. All volunteers use their own cars, gas, and personal tools through the service.

Volunteers correct plumbing and electrical issues, perform carpentry work, repair or replace flooring, windows, doors and locks. For seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, volunteers also construct wheelchair ramps, install grab bars and railings, convert bathtubs to walk in showers and install ADA height toilets and vanities.

NBCUniversal funding will be used to purchase construction materials including lumber for wheelchair ramps, piping for plumbing repair and other electrical and carpentry materials needed to keep Long Islanders safe in their homes.

City Living NY: $60,000

City Living NY works to change the outcomes and trajectory experienced by youth after leaving foster care, as well as to contribute to a growing community and support network for youth with shared experiences. By accepting referrals for youth up to age 26, the New York City-based organization works to fill the critical gap left by the foster care system, providing the tools and support necessary for a successful transition to independence.

Programs offered by City Living NY address immediate housing and home goods/furniture needs and offers personalized assistance to achieve educational, employment, and personal development goals. Additionally, the organization offers workshop training sessions that cover financial literacy, nutrition, work readiness and self-care.

NBCUniversal funding will be used to expand and enhance a variety of educational & employment services. This includes workshops that provide recognized certifications in high-demand areas such as CPR, HVAC, Food Service & Hospitality, Electrical Training Courses, Commercial Driving License (CDL), Security Guard Training, Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN), Birth Doula Certification, OSHA Safety Courses, and more. Award funds will also assist youth participants who operate their own small businesses with varied forms of support, including supplies and counseling. A portion of the funding will be allocated to youth’s education needs such as college tuition, access to preparatory classes, study materials, examination fees, and post-certification job placement assistance.

Children of the City: $25,000

Children of the City focuses on closing the academic skills gap for each child and addressing the social issues that hinder children from focusing on education. Serving Sunset Park, Brooklyn, tutors are fluent in locally prevalent languages of Spanish and Mandarin and undergo comprehensive educational and mental health training from specialists.

The organization’s Create Success Program serves low-income youth ages 4-19 at risk of educational failure, particularly within immigrant communities where the parents' lack of education and limited English proficiency make it difficult to assist their children with assignments or communication with teachers. Their approach of providing supplemental educational services in collaboration with neighborhood schools and mobilizing parents to be involved in their children's academic journey has achieved success.

NBCUniversal funding would be used to create smaller tutor environments for students. This will enhance the effectiveness of academic training by allowing more personalized attention, fostering higher levels of student engagement and student success. Funds will also be allocated for ESL instruction and professional training to help tutors navigate unique situations, including IEP cases (Individualized Education Programs).

Josephine’s Place: $22,272

Josephine's Place provides a variety of services for women residing within the vicinity of Elizabeth, NJ. With a small staff, the organization relies on volunteer-driven programming that provides unique learning experiences for participants. Ninety-eight percent of women come to Josephine's Place are recent immigrants, many of whom speak very little English and are often fleeing difficult situations.

Classes are offered for English as a Second Language (ESL), along with computer training, job preparedness training and mentoring. Support groups are also offered for those experiencing domestic and interpersonal violence, as well as for mothers of children on the Autism spectrum.

NBCUniversal funding will be used to add instructors who will meet the growing demand for ESL and computer training classes. Funding would also purchase a variety of materials used for Josephine’s Place programming, such as books, learning materials, handouts, notebooks and more.

INTEMPO: $20,000

Based in Fairfield County, INTEMPO serves low-income children predominantly from immigrant backgrounds and from communities underrepresented in the arts. The organization provides multicultural music education services that build emotional, cognitive, and behavioral skills. Students learn to play the violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, and charango; to sing choral music; and to compose music digitally.

The organization ensures that underserved children have the same opportunity to benefit from learning to play musical instruments as their more-affluent peers. These benefits include strengthened memory and focus, reinforced language and reading skills, positive sense of identity and belonging, agency and self-management, and improved socioemotional skills. 95% of the 140 students who attend INTEMPO Music School come from immigrant/Latino backgrounds and have demonstrable financial need.

NBCUniversal funding would be used to support the organization’s afterschool and summer music camp programs. This includes small-group music classes, private lessons, audition coaching, ensemble classes, concert preparation and performance, youth councils and tutoring/literacy support.

2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to non-profits serving one of NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now awarded $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits across the nation.

For more information on NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.