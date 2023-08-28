NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 & Stop & Shop announce the return of ‘Feeding Our Families' with a large-scale food drive

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop will hold a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks during their campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias."

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on September 9th at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

Viewers can stop by any one of these locations to donate non-perishables food and personal hygiene items to help their neighbors in need. Please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda to access a map of store locations.

WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, including frequently requested items like baby diapers are most in need. For a sample “shopping list” of the most requested non-perishable items, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda. Volunteers will also distribute this list to shoppers visiting participating Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, September 9th.

“This is a critical time for our food banks. With the start of school just around the corner and the holidays quickly approaching, they need non-perishable food donations right now,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. “Our WNBC team is passionate about fighting hunger and supporting the work of our local food banks. That is why we are hosting Feeding our Families on Saturday, September 9; a massive one-day food drive that will generate hundreds of thousands of meals for Tri-State families in need.”

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 will deliver live reports and broadcast cut-ins from local Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, September 9. This includes NBC 4 New York’s Weekend Today in New York at 8:30 AM and News 4 New York at 6 PM, and on Telemundo 47’s Noticiero 47 Telemundo at 6 PM. Anchors, reporters and employees from both stations will also visit Stop & Shop stores that day to support on-site collection and volunteer recruitment efforts.

“The loss of a job, a long-term illness or any number of unexpected circumstances can lead us to choose between paying the rent and putting food on the table. It does not have to be this way - and that is why our food banks are so important,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47. “The food banks are that first line of defense for all of us, and they are ready to lend a helping hand regardless of where you live, the language you speak or your immigration status. Our Alimentando a Nuestras Familias campaign will help Tri-State food banks meet the growing demand and continue their important work.”

Stop & Shop is one of the Tri-State’s largest supermarket retailers, and the brand has been a strong partner of area food banks and hunger relief organizations for many years. In 2023 alone, Stop & Shop has donated over $2.4 million in cash contributions to the eight participating food bank partners across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. In 2019, Stop & Shop launched the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, to work directly with schools from Pre-K through college to establish and support their in-school food pantries. This program has continued to expand, and Stop & Shop now supports more than 180 school food pantries across its entire footprint, including more than 100 school pantries within the Tri-State area.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back this beloved community event with our partners NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, and to rally alongside our customers to help in the fight against hunger,” said Jennifer Barr, Stop & Shop Director of External Communications and Community Relations. “Making sure our neighbors in the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is important to us – and if we all work together, we can help put an end to hunger in the Tri-State area.”

HOW STOP & SHOP HELPS

With food banks also in need of new volunteers, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 are encouraging viewers to “Give 4” and commit four hours of their time every four months at a local food bank. Volunteers can stock shelves, pack supplies and make local deliveries. They can also conduct non-physical, customized tasks including accounting, social media, digital marketing and advertising, among others. Food Bank volunteer signup sheets will be available on event day at each Stop & Shop location.

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.