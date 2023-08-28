Feeding our Families

Here's a list of what you can donate during our campaign Feeding Our Families

In this link we provide you with a list of what you can donate and thus help the cause.

By NBC New York Staff

TLMD-feeding-our-families-jd-credit

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on September 9th at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

If you ask yourself, how can I contribute and donate? Below we provide a list that will greatly help the cause:

  • Canned Proteins, Soups and Vegetables
  • Dried Beans, Fruit and Herbs
  • Peanut Butter
  • Grains – Barley, Oats and Oatmeal, Quinoa and Rice
  • Milk – Shelf-Stable or Dried Only
  • Spices – Adobo, Cumin, Curry, Garlic, Pepper and Salt
  • Condiments – Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressings
  • Baby Products – Diapers, Formula, Food & Hygiene products
  • Hygiene – Feminine products (Liners, Sanitary Pads and Tampons)
  • Deodorant, Soap, Shampoo, Shaving Cream and Toothpaste
  • Household – Aluminum Foil, Cleaners, Garbage Bags,
  • Napkins and Paper Towels
Note: No perishable dairy, no glass, and no produce please!

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.

