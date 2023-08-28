Here's a list of what you can donate during our campaign Feeding Our Families

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on September 9th at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

If you ask yourself, how can I contribute and donate? Below we provide a list that will greatly help the cause:

Canned Proteins, Soups and Vegetables

Dried Beans, Fruit and Herbs

Peanut Butter

Grains – Barley, Oats and Oatmeal, Quinoa and Rice

Milk – Shelf-Stable or Dried Only

Spices – Adobo, Cumin, Curry, Garlic, Pepper and Salt

Condiments – Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressings

Baby Products – Diapers, Formula, Food & Hygiene products

Hygiene – Feminine products (Liners, Sanitary Pads and Tampons)

Deodorant, Soap, Shampoo, Shaving Cream and Toothpaste

Household – Aluminum Foil, Cleaners, Garbage Bags,

Napkins and Paper Towels

Note: No perishable dairy, no glass, and no produce please!

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.