Clear the Shelters! 140+ Pets Flying to NJ in Adoption Drive Home Stretch — and Gov Murphy Is Bringing One Home

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family are literally helping "Clear the Shelters" as the 2022 campaign enters its final push, with the First Family of the Garden State expected to adopt one of more than 140 dogs and cats -- an adorable beagle from Virginia -- slated to arrive Tuesday.

NBCUniversal Local, Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill's Pet Nutrition are partnering on the second life-saving pet airlift of NBC and Telemundo stations’ 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The first such flight helped kick off the start of this year's campaign earlier this month.

The at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters will head to nine shelters in several states, including Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, after their arrival at the latter's Morristown Airport.

New Jersey locations for the incoming pets include St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison; Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees; and SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals in Skillman. The Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, New York, will also receive some of the pets.

The 8th annual Clear the Shelters campaign was kicked off by the first "Good Flights" mission, which brought 155 cats from South Florida to Massachusetts, on Aug. 2. As part of the monthlong campaign, which concludes Aug. 31, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations are partnering with nearly 1,400 shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.