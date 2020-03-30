Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

-
New Concerns for Long Island COVID-19 Hot Spot as Religious Holidays ApproachThere are fears that there will be a lack of social distancing with Passover approaching in Great Neck Village, Long Island. The mayor wants masks to be mandatory. Greg Cergol reports....
Partying with Paul During IsolationPaul Costabile shows us how his family virtually celebrates milestones while in quarantine....
Catching Up with Corey Stoll
New York Live’s Jacque Reid talks with “Baghdad Central” star Corey Stoll about the series.
Jersey City Becomes NJ Epicenter for COVID-19
Lines of people have been waiting to get tested at a walk-through testing center. Tracie Strahan reports.
More Than 1,400 NYPD Officers Out Sick With COVID-19
The police commissioner is reassuring the public that the NYPD is still able to fight crime.
Playgrounds Shut Down for Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio had shut down 10 playgrounds across the city. Katherine Creag reports.
Discarded Gloves, Masks Spotted Strewn Across NY, NJ StreetsThe coronavirus outbreak has left people scrambling to find supplies to keep them safe from contracting the disease. But some in New York and New Jersey have noticed that some of these supplies are not being properly disposed of after use. Suffolk Country resident Shabana Aziz spotted the issue when she went to the grocery store. Used gloves c...
Gloves, Masks Discarded on NY, NJ Streets
Video shows gloves and masks scattered across the streets of New York.
Staying Fit While Staying Indoors
Raina Seitel meets with Body Burn Barre Founder Hillary Wellisch and DTC Fitness’s Daine Craig to find out about great workouts to keep you active while isolating.
Gov. Cuomo Says Brother Chris Has COVID-19, Is Quarantining in Basement
The governor announced Tuesday that his brother Chris Cuomo has COVID-19, while talking about their relationship and how the family is dealing with the diagnosis.
New COVID-19 Field Hospital Erected in Central Park
A new remote hospital has been built in Manhattan’s Central Park. Katherine Creag reports.
Prosecutors Raise Concerns Over COVID-19 Inmate Releases
Five DAs have raised the alarm that releasing inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could mean releasing dangerous people back into society.
Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4
Dave Price has the latest forecast from Storm Team 4.
Exclusive Eats During Isolation
Since New York City’s restaurants can no longer invite guests inside, they have turned their operations to takeout and delivery- including some of those most exclusive places around. Lauren Scala pays a visit to Rao’s, Peter Luger and Carbone.
Makeshift Morgue Built at NYC’s Bellevue Hospital Ahead of COVID-19 SurgeWorkers are building a makeshift morgue outside of a Manhattan hospital to deal with an anticipated surge of coronavirus victims in New York City in the coming weeks. Chilling photos from the construction site Wednesday showed rows of white tents being set up outside Bellevue Hospital. The city medical examiner was building the makeshift morgue on ...
Second-Day Dishes with Chef David Burke
A lot of us are cooking from home these days, so Raina Seitel meets up with Celebrity Chef David Burke on what to do with your second-day dishes.
Catching up with Luann de Lesseps
New York Live’s Sara Gore chats with Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps about the new season, music and more.