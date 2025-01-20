Tech titans attend service at St. John's Church with Donald Trump

A number of leading tech leaders were expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Several of the CEOs joined the incoming president at a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all were seen in photos at the service.

What is St. John's Episcopal Church in D.C.?

St. John's is known as the "Church of the Presidents" given its proximity to the White House and the frequency with which presidents attend services there.

President Biden just attended church there on Friday.

According to the church's website, every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. Johns, where there is a special pew -- Pew 54 -- reserved for POTUS.

What CEOs will be at Trump's Inauguration?

The top CEOs at Donald Trump's Inauguration Monday include:

Elon Musk - Tesla, SpaceX, X CEO

Jeff Bezos - Amazon and Blue Origin founder

Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO

Sam Altman - OpenAI CEO

Sundar Pichai - Google CEO

Shou Chew - TikTok CEO

Tim Cook - Apple CEO (Bloomberg first to report)

Donald Trump attends service at St. John's Church near the White House

President-elect Donald Trump spent time Monday morning at St. John’s Episcopal Church with his wife, Melania, for a service ahead of the inauguration, taking part in a long presidential tradition.

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook attend church service

Seen in the pews at the church Monday morning were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

All four tech leaders were expected to attend today's inauguration.

