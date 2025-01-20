Tech titans attend service at St. John's Church with Donald Trump

A number of leading tech leaders were expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Several of the CEOs joined the incoming president at a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all were seen in photos at the service.
What is St. John's Episcopal Church in D.C.?
St. John's is known as the "Church of the Presidents" given its proximity to the White House and the frequency with which presidents attend services there.
President Biden just attended church there on Friday.
According to the church's website, every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. Johns, where there is a special pew -- Pew 54 -- reserved for POTUS.
What CEOs will be at Trump's Inauguration?
The top CEOs at Donald Trump's Inauguration Monday include:
- Elon Musk - Tesla, SpaceX, X CEO
- Jeff Bezos - Amazon and Blue Origin founder
- Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO
- Sam Altman - OpenAI CEO
- Sundar Pichai - Google CEO
- Shou Chew - TikTok CEO
- Tim Cook - Apple CEO (Bloomberg first to report)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.